TSX hits record high as U.S. house passes USMCA deal

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a new North American trade deal, also supported by gains in BlackBerry shares after its upbeat quarterly results.

* At 09:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 56.25 points, or 0.33%, at 17,120.29.

* The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, which jumped 10.4% as its revenue and profit beat estimates, boosted by demand in its patent licensing and cybersecurity businesses.

* Its shares helped the technology sector .SPTTTK gain 0.7%, the most among 10 of the index's 11 major sectors that rose.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.2% while the heavyweight financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 74.67 million shares traded.

* Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Alacer Gold Corp <ASR.TO>, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier, Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO> and Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 111 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 88.60 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

