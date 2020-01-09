TSX hits record high as Middle East tensions recede

Adds details, updates prices

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday, helped by easing tensions in the Middle East, while the Chinese confirmation of an interim trade deal next week also supported investors' risk appetite.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose as much as 0.4% to a record high of 17,243.680.

* U.S. President Donald Trump imposed more sanctions on Iran in response to a missile strike on U.S.-led forces, quelling fears of a military retaliation by the United States.

* China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He will sign a Phase 1 trade deal in Washington next week, raising hopes that a prolonged U.S.-China tariff war will come to a close.

* However, data showed that Canadian housing sector will see a surprise decline in December, dulling the investor mood.

* Technology stocks .SPTTTK, which gained about 1.5%, were the best performers, led by ecommerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP.TO

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.0% as oil prices retreated amid waning concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. O/R

* On the TSX, 151 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.94-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.17 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO, which jumped 5.5% after pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N said it had sold Pembina's 25 million shares, which it had received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada.

* Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO fell 3.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Encana Corp and Pembina Pipeline.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 62 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 33.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

