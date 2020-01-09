US Markets

TSX hits record high as Middle East tensions recede

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday, helped by easing tensions in the Middle East, while the Chinese confirmation of an interim trade deal next week also supported investors' risk appetite.

Adds details, updates prices

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday, helped by easing tensions in the Middle East, while the Chinese confirmation of an interim trade deal next week also supported investors' risk appetite.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose as much as 0.4% to a record high of 17,243.680.

* U.S. President Donald Trump imposed more sanctions on Iran in response to a missile strike on U.S.-led forces, quelling fears of a military retaliation by the United States.

* China's commerce ministry said Vice Premier Liu He will sign a Phase 1 trade deal in Washington next week, raising hopes that a prolonged U.S.-China tariff war will come to a close.

* However, data showed that Canadian housing sector will see a surprise decline in December, dulling the investor mood.

* Technology stocks .SPTTTK, which gained about 1.5%, were the best performers, led by ecommerce platform Shopify Inc SHOP.TO

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.0% as oil prices retreated amid waning concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. O/R

* On the TSX, 151 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.94-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.17 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO, which jumped 5.5% after pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N said it had sold Pembina's 25 million shares, which it had received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada.

* Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO fell 3.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Encana Corp and Pembina Pipeline.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 62 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 33.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular