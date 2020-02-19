US Markets

TSX hits record high as drop in coronavirus cases boost oil prices

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index touched a new high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks from a drop in new coronavirus cases in China that eased fears of falling crude oil demand.

* At 09:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.18 points, or 0.02%, at 17,862.52, set for its third straight session of gains.

* The index has gained in nine of the last 11 sessions.

* Market worldwide got a boost after China posted the lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since late January, as well as on mounting expectations for more policy stimulus from Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

* Data on Wednesday showed Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 2.4% in January on higher gasoline prices. That came in above expectations of 2.3% and the central bank's target of 2%, leaving analysts debating the possibility of an interest rate cut by the central bank in March.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2%. The United States' move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market also aided the rise.O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,602 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.28 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 7.3%, and Torex Gold Resources <TXG.TO>, which rose 5.7% after reporting a strong fourth quarter.

* Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO> fell 7.2%, the most on the TSX, after reporting a loss in the fourth quarter. The second biggest decliner was Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO>, down 5.5% after a share offering.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>; Mountain Province Diamonds Inc <MPVD.TO> and Bombardier <BBDb.TO>.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 78 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 35.45 million shares.

