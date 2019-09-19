TSX Hits New High As Canadian Shares Open On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher, Canadian shares gained in strength and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved on to a new all-time high Thursday morning, as strong private sector jobs data and easing worries about trade helped lift sentiment.

Shares from materials, information technology, consumer staples and financial sections moved higher. Consumer discretionary and energy shares turned in a mixed performance, while healthcare shares declined.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new high of 16,901.76, was up 91.17 points, or 0.54%, at 16,891.46 a little before noon.

In the materials space, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained nearly 6%. Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) and Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) also posted strong gains.

Information technology stock Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) gained about 3%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Opex Text Corporation (OTEX.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) moved up 1 to 1.5%.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 0.6 to 1.4%.

Among energy shares, Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) were notably lower, while Precision Drilling (PD.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%.

On the economic front, private businesses in Canada hired 49.30 thousand workers in August of 2019, against market expectations of a 30.6 thousand cut, data from ADP showed.

U.S. stocks moved higher, reacting positively to a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected jump in existing home sales.

