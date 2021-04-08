TSX Hits New High Again, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market hit fresh high on Thursday, with investors picking up stocks amid continued optimism about global economic rebound.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's repeated assurances that monetary policy will likely remain unchanged for the foreseeable future contributed as well to market's rise.

Information technology, materials and real estate stocks posted strong gains. Healthcare stocks were weak, while consumer, industrials, energy and financial stocks turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 99.80 points or 0.52% at 19,228.87, the highest level of the session.

The Capped Information Technology Index climbed 2.72%. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), up nearly 10%, was the biggest gainer in the section. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) gained 6.7%, while BlackBerry (BB.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Photon Control (PHO.TO) moved up 4.8 to 5.6%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also ended sharply higher.

Among materials shares, New Gold (NGD.TO) gained nearly 9.5%. Novagold (NG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 4 to 6%.

Real Matters (REAL.TO), up nearly 4.5%, was the top gainer in the Real Estate Index. WPT Industries (WIR.UN.TO), First Capital (FCR.UN.TO) and Dream Office (D-UN.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

In the healthcare section, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) gained 7.3%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO), Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) moved up 1 to 1.7%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended lower by 5.2% and 3%, respectively.

