TSX hits near 3-week low on fears of fresh virus outbreak

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped to a near three-week low on Monday, dragged down by the energy sector, as broader risk appetite was rattled by fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 253.14 points, or 1.66%, at 15,003.43.

* A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, coupled with a rising number of cases in the United States, upset markets hoping for a swift economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven slump. MKTS/GLOB

* Tumbling oil prices also weighed on the heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN, which dropped 3.4%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.9%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.8% as metal prices retreated. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 5 issues were higher, while 225 issues declined for a 45.00-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 24.21 million shares traded.

* Cineplex CGX.TO fell 24.0%, the most on the TSX, after Britain's Cineworld CINE.L scrapped plans to buy the firm for $1.65 billion.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, which jumped 6.2% after it partnered with retail behemoth Walmart WMT.N.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B BBDb.TO, Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO, and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there was 1 new 52-week high and 2 new lows, with total volume of 44.40 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. & Aditya Soni)

