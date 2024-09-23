TSX Hits Fresh Record Highs, Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally up on Monday, led by gains in consumer staples, technology and energy sectors. Amid a lack of triggers, the market remained subdued for much of the day's trading session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 27.34 points or 0.11% at 23,894.71, a new closing high. The index hit a new record intraday high of 23,961.44 around mid morning, but pared gains subsequently.

Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Atikins Realis Group (ATRL.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) gained 1.3 to 3.3%.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) ended down 4.6%, 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also ended notably lower.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada said new home prices in Canada remained unchanged month-over-month in August 2024, against market forecasts of a 0.1% increase, following a 0.2% rise in the previous month.

House Price Index in Canada remained unchanged year-on-year in August 2024, following a 0.1% increase in July of 2024. House Price Index YoY in Canada averaged 2.8% from 1982 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 16.5% in March of 1989 and a record low of -9.7% in February of 1991.

