TSX Hits Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - In early trades on Monday, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved slightly past a high recorded last Friday, slipped into negative territory a little past noon but managed to gain some ground subsequently to close slightly up in the end.

The index ended up 10.27 points, or 0.06% at 17,128.71, off a new all-time high of 17,166.39. It touched a low of 17,102.25 in the session.

Strong buying in materials and energy sections contributed to the market's positive close. Cannabis and information technology shares declined, while stocks from rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The Capped Materials index climbed nearly 2.25%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), which rallied more than 8%, was the top gainer in the index. Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) and Novagold (NG.TO) gained 7.85% and 7.6%, respectively.

Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) gained 2.5 to 5.5%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) also rose sharply.

The capped energy Index gained 1.62%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) soared 9.5%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) gained 3 to 4.5%.

Among cannabis shares, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) plunged more than 10%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) ended nearly 5% down. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) lost 2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Among technology shares, Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) declined nearly 4%, Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) shed 3.3% and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) ended lower by about 3% and Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) lost 2.25%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian GDP fell 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis after rising 0.1% in the previous month. The rate was forecast to be flat.

U.S. stocks moved modestly higher after China's finance ministry announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

The major averages once again reached new record closing highs. The Dow climbed 0.3%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.2% and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

Gold futures for February ended up $7.80, or about 0.5%, at $1,488.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended up $0.275 at $17.499 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.8085 per pound, gaining $0.0025 for the session.

