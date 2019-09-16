TSX Hits Fresh New High, Ends 0.4% Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, led by gains in the energy section after drone attacks on a couple of Saudi oil facilities over the weekend cut Saudi oil output into half.

Trump tweeted that the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to respond to the attacks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing the finger at Iran.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a high of 16.767.19, ended up 68.89 points, or 0.41%, at 16,751.31.

The Capped Energy Index jumped 9.25%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 10 to 17%.

Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Crescent Poine Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Seventh Generations Energy (VII.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) also posted hefty gains.

A few stocks from real estate, utilities, Materials and financial sections edged higher. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks declined.

The U.S. market ended lower, weighed down by concerns about steep rise in crude oil prices, weak economic data out of China.

The Dow slid 0.5%, while the Nasdaq and Consumer Staples both ended lower by 0.3%.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended higher today. In Europe, several stocks closed higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $8.05, or 14.7%, at $62.90 a barrel, after vaulting to a high of $63.38.

Gold futures Gold futures for December ended up $12.00, or about 0.8%, at $1,511.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.457, at $18.026 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6405 per pound, down $0.0590 from previous close.

