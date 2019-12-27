TSX hits another record high as festive rally builds

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to another record high on Friday as investors cheered upbeat economic data from China and optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.3 points, or 0.23%, at 17,220.45.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

