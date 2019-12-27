US Markets

TSX hits another record high as festive rally builds

Canada's main stock index rose to another record high on Friday as investors cheered upbeat economic data from China and optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.3 points, or 0.23%, at 17,220.45.

