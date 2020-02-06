TSX Hits Another Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market had yet another spell in positive territory, and hit fresh record high as well, with shares moving higher on Thursday, lifted by China's decision to reduce tariffs on U.S. imports in half.

The recent reports about breakthroughs in developments of treatment for the coronavirus helped as well in lifting investor sentiment.

Consumer staples, telecommunications, materials, financial and information technology stocks were among the prominent gainers. Healthcare and energy stocks declined.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 105.90 points, or 0.6%, at 17,757.49, a point down from new all-time high of 17,558.49.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained 2% and 1%, respectively, on strong volumes.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) gained about 6.75%. CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained 1.2 to 3%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) gained about 2.1%. The company reported adjusted net earnings of $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 per share a year ago. The company has raised its dividend to 83.25 cents per share, up from 79.25 cents per share.

U.S. shares ended moderately higher. The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended higher by 0.3%, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.7%.

According to reports, China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half.

A statement from China's Ministry of Finance said tariffs on some U.S. goods will be cut from to 5% from 10%, while tariffs on other goods will be lowered to 2.5% from 5%.

The tariffs reductions, effective on February 14th, will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods as part of the phase one trade deal that was signed last month.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe ended higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20, or about 0.4%, at $50.95 a barrel.

Gold futures for April ended up $7.20, or 0.5%, at $1,570.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended up $0.216 at $17.818 an ounce, while Copper futures for March ended at $2.5930 per pound, gaining $0.0185.

