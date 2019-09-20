TSX Hits Another New High As Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark hit another new high, as stocks opened on a firm note Friday morning, amid optimism about Sino-U.S. trade talks and on hopes the stimulus from global central banks will help bolster economic growth.

Higher crude oil prices contributed as well to market's positive start.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose to 16,947.23, was up 47.62 points, or 0.28%, at 16,905.97 a few minutes past noon.

On Thursday, the index ended at 16,858.35, gaining 58.06 points, or 0.35%.

In the energy space, Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO) gained 3.5% and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) advanced 3.2%, while Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) moved up 1 to 2.3%.

Information technology shares Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO), Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) and Photon Control Inc (PHO.TO) gained 1 to 1.3%.

In the financial space, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) moved up 0.5 to 1%.

Among materials shares, First Quantume Minerals (FM.TO) soared 12.3% on reports the company is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years.

The company is working with defense advisers to examine options, the Bloomberg report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, although no formal offers had been received yet.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) gained 5.8%, Western Forest Products (WEF.TO) advanced 4.7% and Semafo (SMF.TO) gained 4.2%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) advanced 1.6%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that core retail sales, excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers, dropped 0.1% in July after rising 0.9% in the previous month. Economists were looking for a gain of 0.3%.

Retail sales rose 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in July following a flat reading last month. Economists had forecast a 0.6% increase.

