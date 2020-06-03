US Markets

TSX hits 3-month peak ahead of BoC rate decision

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a three-month high in early trade on Wednesday, as optimism over global coronavirus recovery efforts lifted sentiment ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 109.88 points, or 0.71%, at 15,504.24.

