TSX hits 3-month peak ahead of BoC rate decision

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a three-month high in early trade on Wednesday, as optimism over global coronavirus recovery efforts lifted sentiment ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 109.88 points, or 0.71%, at 15,504.24.

