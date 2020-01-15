US Markets

TSX higher as miners rise ahead of Phase 1 U.S.-China deal

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in the materials sector, as investors awaited the signing of Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal later in the day.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.01 points, or 0.19%, at 17,385.91.

* The index is on track to log its third straight session of gains.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2% as gold prices rose 0.8%. GOL/

* Investors are awaiting the signing of a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old trade war between the world's two largest economies.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said some technology and cybersecurity issues would be resolved in the next chapter of the deal to end a trade dispute between the United States and China.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.8%, the only shares in the red, as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices lost 0.3% each. O/R

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.61-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.08 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cannabis producers Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO> and Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, both companies rising more than 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, OrganiGram Holdings <OGI.TO> and Toronto Dominion Bank <TD.TO>.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 64 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 30.58 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

