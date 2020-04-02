US Markets

TSX higher as energy shares gain on oil bounce

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by energy shares as crude prices soared after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end the price war.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 113.92 points, or 0.88%, at 12,990.29.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN, which climbed 2.9% as crude oil futures jumped 10%. O/R

* Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Wednesday for a "Team Canada effort" to beat the coronavirus outbreak, saying Parliament should be brought back so all legislators could approve a massive aid package.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.3%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, added 2.4% as gold futures rose 1%. GOL/

* On the TSX, 182 issues were higher, while 46 issues declined for a 3.96-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 33.87 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of oil and gas companies MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 11.5%, followed by shares in Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, which rose 9.6%.

* Shopify Inc SHOP.TO fell 10%, the most on the TSX, after the e-commerce company withdrew its forecast for 2020 due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 51.09 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

