TSX gives up gains as weak U.S. data stirs growth worries

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks reversed course to move lower on Tuesday as weak factory readings out of the United States rekindled fears of a global slowdown.

* After opening up 0.2%, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.26 points, or 0.24%, at 16,619.37 an hour after open.

* The declines came as data showed manufacturing sector in the world's largest economy contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

* Canadian data was mixed, with a reading on growth showing that the economy was unexpectedly unchanged in July, while manufacturing activity expanded in September at the fastest pace in seven months.

* The underwhelming set of data hit heavyweight energy stocks .SPTTEN even as oil prices jumped on reports that output from the world's largest oil producers fell during the third quarter. O/R

* Materials index .GSPTTMT gained about 1% as gold prices jumped in the wake of the data. Miners such as Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO and SilverCorp Metal SVM.TO were among the top gainers, advancing more than 4%.

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 5.7%, topped declines.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 69.92 million shares.

* On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.33 million shares traded.

