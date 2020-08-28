TSX gains on upbeat economic growth data
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday after government data showed the domestic economy expanded at a record pace in June, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus recovery.
* The country's real GDP surged by a record 6.5% in June, as the economy continued to claw back from steep declines in March and April, though economic activity still remains below pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said.
* At 14:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 50.21 points, or 0.3%, at 16,781.7.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.8% to $1,955.9 an ounce. GOL/
* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R
* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.42 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canadian Western Bank <CWB.TO>, which jumped 6.6%, after the lender topped profit estimates for the third-quarter.
* Its gains were followed by Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO>, which rose 4.6% after brokerage PI Financial raised the target price of the stock.
* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO> fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage PI Financial cut the target price of the gold producer's stock and the second-biggest decliner was Morneau Shepell Inc <MSI.TO>, down 2.5%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, Just Energy Group Inc <JE.TO>,and Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>.
* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.90 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology