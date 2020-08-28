TSX gains on upbeat economic growth data

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday after government data showed the domestic economy expanded at a record pace in June, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus recovery.

* The country's real GDP surged by a record 6.5% in June, as the economy continued to claw back from steep declines in March and April, though economic activity still remains below pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said.

* At 14:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 50.21 points, or 0.3%, at 16,781.7.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.8% to $1,955.9 an ounce. GOL/

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.42 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canadian Western Bank <CWB.TO>, which jumped 6.6%, after the lender topped profit estimates for the third-quarter.

* Its gains were followed by Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO>, which rose 4.6% after brokerage PI Financial raised the target price of the stock.

* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO> fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage PI Financial cut the target price of the gold producer's stock and the second-biggest decliner was Morneau Shepell Inc <MSI.TO>, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, Just Energy Group Inc <JE.TO>,and Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.90 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

