TSX gains on strong retail sales data

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday after data showed a rise in retail sales and an uptick in house prices, but a fall in shares of oil producers capped gains.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as crude prices fell after Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said a blockade on Libyan oil exports would be lifted for one month. O/R

* Husky Energy HSE.TO fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, while Seven Generations Energy VII.TOfollowed closely behind with a 2.1% fall.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.32 points, or 0.09%, at 16,261.04.

* Canadian home prices rose in August, with the pace of the advance just shy of the average gain for the month as the housing market showed signs of picking up.

* Retail sales in July rose by 0.6% and are now higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Statistics Canada said, adding August sales probably gained 1.1% on the month.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,950.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Winpak WPK.TO, which jumped 7%, and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, which rose 4.1% after its board approved a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.

* On the TSX, 95 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 85.55 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Kinross Gold Corp and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 106.73 million shares.

