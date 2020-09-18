US Markets
K

TSX gains on strong retail sales data

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday after data showed a rise in retail sales and an uptick in house prices, but a fall in shares of oil producers capped gains.

Updates prices, adds details on sectors

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday after data showed a rise in retail sales and an uptick in house prices, but a fall in shares of oil producers capped gains.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as crude prices fell after Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said a blockade on Libyan oil exports would be lifted for one month. O/R

* Husky Energy HSE.TO fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, while Seven Generations Energy VII.TOfollowed closely behind with a 2.1% fall.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.32 points, or 0.09%, at 16,261.04.

* Canadian home prices rose in August, with the pace of the advance just shy of the average gain for the month as the housing market showed signs of picking up.

* Retail sales in July rose by 0.6% and are now higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Statistics Canada said, adding August sales probably gained 1.1% on the month.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,950.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Winpak WPK.TO, which jumped 7%, and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO, which rose 4.1% after its board approved a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.

* On the TSX, 95 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 85.55 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Kinross Gold Corp and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 106.73 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K ENB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular