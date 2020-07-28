US Markets
ACB

TSX gains on stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy against fears of more lockdowns due to a global surge in COVID-19 cases.

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospect of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy against fears of more lockdowns due to a global surge in COVID-19 cases.

* U.S. lawmakers geared up to discuss recovery strategies on Tuesday, a day after Senate Republicans proposed a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House.

* Rising cases of COVID-19 infections in several countries have marked more than 16.57 million cases globally and 654,269​ deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

* At 10:24 a.m. ET (14:24 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.38 points, or 0.08%, at 16,173.71.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, remain unchanged however, gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,928.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 127 issues were higher, while 89 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 39.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO>, which jumped 6.8% and Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, which rose 6.6%.

* Brookfield Business Partners L.P. <BBU_u.TO> fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was MEG Energy Corp<MEG.TO>, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, up 5%; Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, up 5.3% and Aberdeen International Inc <AAB.TO>, down 25%.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 94.43 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB MEG APHA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular