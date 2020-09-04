TSX gains on positive monthly jobs data

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as domestic jobs rose for the fourth straight month in August and the unemployment rate fell, adding to hopes of recovery as coronavirus-led curbs continue to ease.

* The country added 245,800 jobs in August, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 275,000 jobs and unemployment rate falling to 10.1% from 10.9% in July.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.79 points, or 0.16%, at 16,474.68.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.2%, boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO, which jumped 5.7% after the lender beat both revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 0.28% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.79% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,919.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 147 issues were higher, while 69 issues declined for a 2.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.63 million shares traded.

* The second-biggest gainer on the index was First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, which rose 3.4%.

* Equinox Gold Corp <EQX.TO> fell 5%, the most on the TSX, after the gold miner said it was suspending activity at the Los Filos Mine in Mexico, while Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO> was down 3.6%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO> and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and no new lows, with a total volume of 36.07 million shares.

