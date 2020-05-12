TSX gains on oil price surge as Saudi pledges production cuts

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, steered by energy stocks as oil prices gained on Saudi Arabia's unexpected commitment to extend production cuts in June to help drain a supply glut built up due the coronavirus crisis.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.88 points, or 0.26%, at 15,143.1.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 5.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 gained 2.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,700 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 116 issues rose and 103 fell for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.60 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were technology and network management company Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, which jumped 4.8%, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, which rose 3.4%.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO> fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX, after two brokerages lowered their price target on the stock.

* The second-biggest decliner was fleet management company Element Fleet Management Corp <EFN.TO>, down 4.3%, after multiple brokerages cut price target on the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd <FVL.TO>, down 5.9%; B2gold Corp <BTO.TO>, up 1.0% and Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 1.2%.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 45.26 million shares.

