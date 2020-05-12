US Markets
REAL

TSX gains on oil price surge as Saudi pledges production cuts

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, steered by energy stocks as oil prices gained on Saudi Arabia's unexpected commitment to extend production cuts in June to help drain a supply glut built up due the coronavirus crisis.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.88 points, or 0.26%, at 15,143.1.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 5.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 gained 2.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,700 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 116 issues rose and 103 fell for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.60 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were technology and network management company Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, which jumped 4.8%, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, which rose 3.4%.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO> fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX, after two brokerages lowered their price target on the stock.

* The second-biggest decliner was fleet management company Element Fleet Management Corp <EFN.TO>, down 4.3%, after multiple brokerages cut price target on the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd <FVL.TO>, down 5.9%; B2gold Corp <BTO.TO>, up 1.0% and Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 1.2%.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 45.26 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

    Reuters

