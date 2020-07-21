US Markets
VET

TSX gains on oil boost, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a jump in oil prices and hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease could be ready by the end of the year.

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a jump in oil prices and hopes that vaccines against the COVID-19 disease could be ready by the end of the year.

* Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday bolstered confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the virus without serious side effects.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 5.5% on Tuesday as U.S. crude CLc1 prices gained 3.1%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.9%, reaching levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia. O/R

* Canadian retail sales rose a record 18.7% in May as the economy began to reopen from pandemic-led shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.26 points, or 0.58%, at 16,277.92.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.1%. The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.2% to $1,838.1 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 146 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.09-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 26.10 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Seven Generations Energy Ltd <VII.TO>, which jumped 12.7% after brokerage BMO raised its rating on the firm to "outperform" from "market perform."

* Its gains were followed by Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.TO>, which rose 8%

* Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO> fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Interfor Corp <IFP.TO>, down 3.1%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO>, up 7.3%, Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>, up 7.1%, and B2gold Corp <BTO.TO>, up 2.8%.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 89 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 61.81 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VET SHOP CPG CVE BTO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular