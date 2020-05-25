TSX gains on hopes of economic recovery

Adds details, updates prices

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as investors looked to an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus with more countries scaling back lockdown measures.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.64 points, or 0.65%, at 15,011.28.

* Japan lifted a state of emergency for parts of the country. With areas in Europe and the United States also lifting curbs, investors are increasingly betting on an eventual return to economic normalcy. MKTS/GLOB

* Still, trading was subdued on account of a U.S. holiday.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as crude oil prices held steady. O/R

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials sectors .GSPTTIN rose about 0.7% each.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold and base metal prices retreated. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 63 issues declined for a 2.49-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.20 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, which jumped 27.3%, and Alaris Royalty AD.TO, which rose 4.9%.

* Alacer Gold Crp ASR.TO fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, StageZero Life Science SZLS.TO and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings TGOD.TO.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 25.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.