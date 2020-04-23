US Markets

TSX gains on higher oil prices, hopes for lockdown easing

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes for production cuts, while some provinces prepared to ease shutdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

April 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes for production cuts, while some provinces prepared to ease shutdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 70.95 points, or 0.5%, at 14,359.11.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 20.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 9.4%. O/R

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular