TSX gains on energy lift

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, a session after stocks suffered their worst session in nearly 11 weeks, as the heavyweight energy sector jumped about 5% on higher oil prices.

* Also supporting the main index, the materials sector .GSPTTMT added 1.6% as gold prices rose as fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a grim economic outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted demand for bullion. GOL/

* At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 342.2 points, or 2.27%, at 15,393.12. The index ended down 4.14% on Thursday.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN climbed 4.5%, leading gains among Canada's main sectors, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 1.2% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.9%. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oilfield services and equipment provider Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, which jumped 40%, and Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO, which rose 19.1%.

* A flash estimate showed Canada's producer prices gained 1.2% in May from April, the first increase recorded this year, led by strong gains in meat prices as the COVID-19 pandemic closed down packing plants.

* On the TSX, 223 issues were higher, while 7 issues declined for a 31.86-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 54.30 million shares traded.

* Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO fell 1.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was ECN Capital Corp ECN.TO, down 0.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Hexo Corp HEXO.TO and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 92.74 million shares.

