TSX gains on energy boost, recovery hopes

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks gained on higher oil prices, with sentiment also supported by hopes for an economic recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.89 points, or 0.43%, at 15,301.1.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices gained 1.2%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R

* Oil prices rose to near three-month highs on expectations that major producers would agree to extend output cuts, in a bid to recover crude demand.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.4%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,736.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 145 issues were higher, while 82 issues declined for a 1.77-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.73 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, which jumped 5.7% after the enterprise software and services provider named Thomas Eacobacci as president.

* Its gains were followed by oil producer MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO>, which rose 5.0%.

* WSP Global Inc <WSP.TO> fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, after the company announced public offering of its common shares worth $437 million.

* The second-biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp <FR.TO>, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel Corp <RNX.TO>, up 1.9%; Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, down 1.1%, and Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 1.1%.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 40.51 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

