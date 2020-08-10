US Markets
CNQ

TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks which tracked higher oil prices and an improvement in China's factory data.

* Data showed factory deflation in the world's second largest economy eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels. * The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R * At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 93.53 points, or 0.57%, at 16,638.01.

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd PONY.TO jumped 14% after Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO said it would buy the company for C$461 million ($344.26 million), including debt.

* Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, CGC.N gained about 9% after the pot producer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,026.2 an ounce.GOL/

* On the TSX, 164 issues were higher, while 52 issues declined for a 3.15-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.09 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, which jumped 10.9%, after the company posted a smaller quarterly loss.

* Its gains were followed by Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, which rose 5.8%.

* Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Pason Systems Inc PSI.TO, down 3.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO and Northcliff Resources Ltd NCF.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 47 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 42.12 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

