TSX gains on energy boost, China optimism

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, driven by gains in energy stocks and as strong economic data from China boosted sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* Optimism spilled over from Asian trading hours after data over the weekend showed profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 192.8 points, or 1.2%, at 16,258.15.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.6%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 1.3%.

* On the TSX, 210 issues were higher, while 12 issues declined for a 17.50-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.58 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was paper and packaging company Cascades Inc <CAS.TO>, which rose 11% after brokerage RBC upgraded the rating of the stock to "sector perform" from "underperform."

* Its gains were followed by methanol producer Methanex Corp <MX.TO>, which gained 2.52%.

* Lundin Mining Corporation <LUN.TO> fell 9.4%, the most on the TSX, after a fatal accident at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal, while the second-biggest decliner was real estate company Altus Group Ltd <AIF.TO>, which lost 6.45%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Lundin Mining Corporation <LUN.TO>, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd <TGOD.TO> and Just Energy Group Inc <JE.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 25.03 million shares.

