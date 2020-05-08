TSX gains on easing U.S.-China tensions, higher oil prices

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street's gains, as signs of improving U.S.-China relations and higher oil prices boosted confidence.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere for its implementation and the United States saying both sides expected obligations to be met.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 114.16 points, or 0.77%, at 14,947.85.

* Canada lost a record-breaking 2.0 million jobs in April while the unemployment rate surged to a near-record high 13.0%, official data showed, although it does not reflect the full extent of damage coronavirus-related shutdowns have done to the economy.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 3.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.0%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $1,717.2 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 194 issues were higher, while 30 issues declined for a 6.47-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 22.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Enerflex Ltd <EFX.TO>, which jumped 7.4%, and AG Growth International Inc <AFN.TO>, which rose 5.7%.

* Aphria Inc <APHA.TO> fell 6.0%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Badger Daylighting Ltd <BAD.TO>, down 5.9% after it posted Q1 revenue and profit that was below analysts' estimates.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, down 2.2 percent; Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO>, up 1.3 percent and Freegold Ventures Ltd <FVL.TO>, up 8.7 percent.

* The TSX posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 41.44 million shares.

