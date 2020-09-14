TSX gains on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine renewed hopes for a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.88 points, or 0.57%, at 16,314.34.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.