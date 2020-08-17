TSX gains on China stimulus, materials boost

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by shares of precious metal miners, as China rolled out more stimulus to support the world's second-largest economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. * China's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term loans while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for the fourth straight month. * The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, surged 4% on higher gold prices.GOL/

* Gold consolidated near the $1,950 mark after plunging 4.5% last week, supported by a weaker dollar as investors await the fine print on the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy to stem the economic toll of the coronavirus.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Barrick Gold ABX.TO, which jumped 10.1%, as Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N disclosed investment worth $563.6 mln in the miner.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (1348 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 121.96 points, or 0.74%, at 16,636.57.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was flat. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 74 issues declined for a 1.91-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.19 million shares traded.

* Cineplex Inc CGX.TO fell 2.4%, the most on the TSX, after CIBC cut its target price on the entertainment and media company. The second biggest decliner was oil and gas producer Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were StageZero Life Sciences Ltd SZLS.TO, D-Box Technologies Inc DBO.TO and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 54.37 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.