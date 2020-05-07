TSX gains as oil stocks shine on rising crude prices

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday, led by energy sector shares, after an unexpected rise in Chinese exports raised hopes of a revival in global demand and boosted oil prices.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 132.23 points, or 0.89%, at 14,962.97.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.