TSX gains as oil stocks shine on rising crude prices

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday, led by energy sector shares, after an unexpected rise in Chinese exports raised hopes of a revival in global demand and boosted oil prices.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 132.23 points, or 0.89%, at 14,962.97.

