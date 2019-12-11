US Markets

TSX gains as material stocks jump

Contributor
Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday led by gains in shares of precious metal miners, as investors awaited clarity on the status of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,464.6 an ounce.GOL/

* Also helping the sector was copper prices touching a near five-month high on Wednesday. MET/L

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were mining companies. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO jumped 7.6% and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO rose 5.8%.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China.

* The White House's top economic and trade advisers are expected to meet in coming days with Trump over the decision, a source told Reuters, though a final decision has not been made.

* Investors will also be watching out for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET. The central bank is widely expected to keep borrowing costs steady.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.39 points, or 0.23%, at 16,990.09.

* On the TSX, 124 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.22-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 25.43 million shares traded.

* BRP Inc DOO.TO fell 7%, the most on the TSX, after the company announced a C$305.9 million secondary offering on a bought deal basis.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 40.67 million shares.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

