TSX gains as factory sales rise for third straight month

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday as domestic factory sales rose for a third straight month in July, signaling that a post-pandemic economic rebound was on track.

* Canadian factory sales rose 7.0% in July from June, helped by motor vehicle, petroleum and coal sales, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 125.01 points, or 0.76%, at 16,485.15.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.0% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials sectors .GSPTTIN gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.8% to $1,968.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, which jumped 5.7% a day after saying it planned on expanding operations at the Kansanshi mine in Zambia, Africa's biggest copper mine.

* MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO fell 2.0%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 1.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO.

* On the TSX, 191 issues were higher, while 24 issues declined for a 7.96-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.89 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total 34.05 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

