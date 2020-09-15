TSX gains as factory sales rise for third straight month

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as domestic factory sales rose for a third straight month in July, signaling that a post-pandemic economic rebound was on track.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 110.58 points, or 0.68%, at 16,470.72.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

