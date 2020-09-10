TSX gains ahead of Macklem speech
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, with wider sentiment also boosted by a rebound in tech-related stocks on Wall Street.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.05 points, or 0.21%, at 16,417.65.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
