TSX gains ahead of BoC governor's speech as Wall Street bounces
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday ahead of a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, with wider sentiment also boosted by a rebound in tech-related stocks on Wall Street.
* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.11 points, or 0.1%, at 16,400.71.
* Macklem is set to deliver a speech at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors following Wednesday's policy meet where it kept key interest rate unchanged.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R
* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 were up 0.66 % at $1,967.70. GOL/MET/L
* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 99 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 15.52 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Transcontinental Inc TCLa.TO, which jumped 9.0%, and Empire Co EMPa.TO, which rose 3.3%.
* Descartes Systems Group DSG.TO fell 3.8%, the most on the TSX, after announcing plans to lay off 5% of its global workforce, while the second biggest decliner was Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 3.2%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, Cenovus Energy CVE.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO.
* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 31.20 million shares.
