TSX futures wobble amid firmer gold prices

July 8 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures struggled to find direction on Wednesday amid firmer gold prices that rose on deepening fears of a surge in global cases of the novel coronavirus.

Gold briefly breached $1,800 an ounce for the first time since 2011, as COVID-19 continued its unabated spread, sending investors scurrying for safe havens.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged 0.02% higher at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's Overall comprehensive risk for Q3 is due at 13:00 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.47% lower at 15,595.50 .TO

In the United States, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.32%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian and U.S. cannabis companies are facing a spike in already high costs of insurance to protect top executives from personal liability, following a slew of lawsuits by disgruntled investors alleging fraud and misinformation, with more such action expected.

Canada is eyeing issuing longer-term debt to take advantage of low interest rates, and expects servicing costs to be lower this fiscal than was forecast last year despite the billions in emergency spending due to COVID-19, a government source said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Jaguar Mining Inc JAG.TO: PI Financial raises price target to C$0.80 from C$0.45 MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$4.5 from C$2.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,815.8; +0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.56; -0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.07; -0.02% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

12.00 TR IPSOS PCSI for July: Prior 48.78

13.00 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q3: Prior 8.29

15.00 Consumer Credit for May: Expected -15.50 bln; Prior -68.78 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.