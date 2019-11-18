US Markets

TSX futures up on trade optimism

Contributor
Swathi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Monday, getting a boost from rising optimism around a U.S.-China trade deal.

China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level call on Saturday, state media Xinhua reported on Sunday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.33% to 17,028.47 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.27%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Australia's Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd SAR.AX said on Monday it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp's ABX.TO 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for $750 million.

Canada's Teamsters labor union has given Canadian National Railway CNR.TO notice that it intends to strike starting Nov. 19, the two parties said on Saturday, following a stalemate in contract negotiations.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alacer Gold Corp ASR.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO: Scotiabank raises rating to sector outperform from sector perform

Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$5.5 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1459.6; -.61 % GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.59; -0.23 % O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.14; -0.25 % O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov: Expected 71; Prior 71

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((s.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

