US Markets

TSX futures up on China stimulus, trade progress

Contributor
Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, supported by fresh monetary stimulus from Beijing and rising Sino-U.S. trade optimism.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, supported by fresh monetary stimulus from Beijing and rising Sino-U.S. trade optimism.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing PMI data for December is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSTPSE closed down 0.21% at 17,063.43 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.55% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.67%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: Jefferies cuts price target to C$21 from C$25

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: Jefferies cuts price target to C$1.90 from C$3.80

TC Energy Corp TRP.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$73 from C$72

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1524.2; rose 0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.14; rose 0.13% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.24; rose 0.36%O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Dec: Prior 44,569

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; Prior 222,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 228,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.719 mln

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 52.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= 1.30)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular