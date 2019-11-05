Commodities

TSX futures up as trade optimism lifts oil

Contributor
Lisa Pauline Mattackal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index futures rose slightly on Tuesday, as crude prices gained on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose slightly on Tuesday, as crude prices gained on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.47% at 16,672.25 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 gained 0.28%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Fertilizer maker Nutrien NTR.TO missed third-quarter profit estimates and cut its full-year earnings forecast, as it battled lower demand for its crop nutrients.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$126 from C$136

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: CIBC upgrades to "outperformer" from "neutral"

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1505.1; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.84; +0.53% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.58; +0.72% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International tradebalance for Sep: Expected $52.5 bln; Prior $54.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Sep: Prior $70.39 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct: Prior 51.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct: Prior 51.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 53.5; Prior 52.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Oct: Expected 55.0; Prior 55.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 50.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct: Prior 60.0

1000 JOLTS job openings for Sep: Expected 7.028 mln; Prior 7.051 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru)

((Lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com; +918067499014))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular