TSX futures up as trade optimism lifts oil

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose slightly on Tuesday, as crude prices gained on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 edged up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade balance data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.47% at 16,672.25 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 gained 0.28%. .N

Fertilizer maker Nutrien NTR.TO missed third-quarter profit estimates and cut its full-year earnings forecast, as it battled lower demand for its crop nutrients.

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$126 from C$136

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: CIBC upgrades to "outperformer" from "neutral"

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperformer"

Gold futures GCc2: $1505.1; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.84; +0.53% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.58; +0.72% O/R

0830 International tradebalance for Sep: Expected $52.5 bln; Prior $54.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Sep: Prior $70.39 bln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct: Prior 51.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct: Prior 51.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 53.5; Prior 52.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Oct: Expected 55.0; Prior 55.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 50.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 53.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct: Prior 60.0

1000 JOLTS job openings for Sep: Expected 7.028 mln; Prior 7.051 mln

($1= C$1.32)

