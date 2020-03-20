TSX futures up as oil prices gain

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Friday, with crude prices continuing to claw back some of their recent losses.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 2.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's retail sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index .GSPTSE closed up 3.8% at 12,170.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 3.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 2.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 3.96%. .N

Air Canada AC.TO will temporarily lay off more than 5,100 employees as it attempts to check the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the union representing the Canadian airline's flight attendants said on Friday.

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$30 from C$33

Transalta Renewables Inc RNW.TO: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$54

Gold futures GCc2: $1513.1; +2.28 % GOL/

US crude CLc1: $27.17; +7.73 % O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $29.62; +4.04 % O/R

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior 5.46 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected 0.7%; Prior -1.3%

($1= C$1.42)

