TSX futures up as investors shrug off fresh trade jitters

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main index were slightly higher on Monday, as investors shrugged off reports that Washington is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The Donald Trump administration's reported move fueled more U.S.-China trade angst ahead of critical negotiations next week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.36%. .N

A U.S. recommendation that consumers avoid vaping products containing the active ingredient in marijuana ahead of their legalization in Canada next month could be a blow to Canadian cannabis companies' hopes that the higher-margin products will help propel them to profitability.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L, RIO.AX has cancelled plans for the sale or floatation of its Canadian iron ore business, following unsuccessful attempts to find buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$69 from C$70

Akumin Inc AKUu.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1490.2; fell 0.83 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $55.32; fell 1.06 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.12; fell 1.28 percent O/R

0945 Chicago PMI for Sep: Expected 50.2; Prior 50.4

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Sep: Prior 2.70

($1 = C$1.32)

