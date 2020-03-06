TSX futures track fall in oil prices as Russia to reject output cut

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as oil prices plunged after Reuters reported that Russia would reject OPEC's call for steeper output cuts to support prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.85% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade deficit data for January and unemployment rate data for February are due at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE index ended 1.34% lower at 16,553.99 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 2.04% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 2.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 2.55%. .N

Barrick Gold ABX.TO on Friday said it was increasing its inventory of key commodities to above normal levels because of the global spread of coronavirus, though placed and forecast orders were unchanged and supplies to mines were not affected.

Canada's three top telecoms companies - Bell, a subsidiary of BCE Inc BCE.TO, Rogers Communications RCIb.TO and Telus Corp T.TO - must lower prices of their mid-range wireless service plans by 25% within two years, or face regulatory action to increase competition, the federal government said on Thursday.

Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7.50

Martinrea International Inc MRE.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$22

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1686.3; +1.1 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.95; -4.25 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $47.93; -4.12 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected 175,000; Prior 225,000

0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected 160,000; Prior 206,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected -3,000; Prior -12,000

0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior 19,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected 3.6%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Feb: Expected 3.0%; Prior 3.1%

0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected 34.3 hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Feb: Prior 63.4%

0830 U6 underemployment for Feb: Prior 6.9%

0830 International trade for Jan: Expected -$46.1 bln; Prior -$48.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Jan: Prior -$65.50 bln

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jan: Expected -0.2%; Prior -0.2%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jan: Prior -0.7%

1500 Consumer credit for Jan: Expected $16.50 bln; Prior $22.06 bln

($1 = C$1.34)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

