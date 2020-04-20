TSX futures track fall in oil prices

April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday as oil prices dropped, with U.S. crude futures hitting their lowest level since 1999 on concerns that the country's crude storage will soon be full.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.72% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 3.31% higher at 14,359.88 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.59% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.91%. .N

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's ATDb.TO buyout of petrol station operator Caltex Australia Ltd CTX.AX has become the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak, as fuel demand plunges and as companies look inward to get through the crisis.

Civil aviation training company CAE CAE.TO said it would recall 1,500 of its employees in Canada, furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic as a government wage subsidy program helps put workers back on payroll.

Canada's steam-driven oil facilities are bearing the brunt of output cuts as the industry copes with low prices, and deeper reductions may risk permanent damage to the sites.

Asanko Gold Inc AKG.TO: Berenberg raises target price to C$1.80 from C$1.70

Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO: RBC initiates with sector perform and target price of C$25

Tervita Corp TEV.TO: TD Securities raises to buy from hold

Gold futures GCc2: $1,687.7; -0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $13.1; -28.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $27.01; -3.81% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Mar: Prior 0.16

($1= C$1.41)

