TSX futures tick higher as gold prices gain

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, supported by higher gold prices after the dollar weakened to a more than two-year low making the safe-haven asset cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Gold prices climbed 1% to surpass the $2,000-mark.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.86% higher at 16,656.12

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.35%. .N

Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.

Canada refuses to release emails with U.S. about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention.

A group of Cirque du Soleil creditors is the front-runner to win control of the financially strapped entertainment group ahead of a Tuesday deadline for bids

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$32 from C$27 Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$24

Gold futures GCc2: $2005; +0.9% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.73; -0.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.24; -0.29% O/R

0830 Building permits: number for Jul: Expected 1.320 mln; Prior 1.258 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Jul: Prior 3.5%

0830 Housing starts number for Jul: Expected 1.240 mln; Prior 1.186 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Jul: Prior 17.3%

($1= C$1.32)

