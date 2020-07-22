TSX futures slip on weaker oil prices

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday after oil prices fell due to a bigger-than-expected crude inventory build in the United States and a spike in coronavirus cases.

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million, according to a Reuters tally, denting hopes of a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Consumer Price Index data for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.13% at 16,162.96.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.21%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian gold miner Iamgold IMG.TO said on Tuesday it is restarting operations at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname that it shut in June after union leaders issued a stop work order in response to employees testing positive for coronavirus.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates as its cost-cutting moves helped it weather lower shipment volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA expects to secure European Union approval by the end of the month to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO rail business, Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Cascades Inc CAS.TO: RBC cuts rating to "underperform" from "sector perform"

Northland Power NPI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1858.5; +0.91% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.26; -1.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.74; -1.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.2%

0900 Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 5.5%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 288.3

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 4.78 mln; Prior 3.91 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected 24.5%; Prior -9.7%

