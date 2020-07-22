US Markets
CNR

TSX futures slip on weaker oil prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday after oil prices fell due to a bigger-than-expected crude inventory build in the United States and a spike in coronavirus cases.

July 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday after oil prices fell due to a bigger-than-expected crude inventory build in the United States and a spike in coronavirus cases.

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million, according to a Reuters tally, denting hopes of a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Consumer Price Index data for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.13% at 16,162.96.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.21%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian gold miner Iamgold IMG.TO said on Tuesday it is restarting operations at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname that it shut in June after union leaders issued a stop work order in response to employees testing positive for coronavirus.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates as its cost-cutting moves helped it weather lower shipment volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

French TGV high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA expects to secure European Union approval by the end of the month to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO rail business, Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Cascades Inc CAS.TO: RBC cuts rating to "underperform" from "sector perform"

Northland Power NPI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1858.5; +0.91% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.26; -1.57% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.74; -1.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for May: Prior 0.2%

0900 Monthly home price yy for May: Prior 5.5%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for May: Prior 288.3

1000 Existing home sales for Jun: Expected 4.78 mln; Prior 3.91 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jun: Expected 24.5%; Prior -9.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.35)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNR BLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular