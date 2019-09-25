TSX futures slip on lower oil prices

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main index fell on Wednesday, as oil prices slipped over demand concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly intensified worries over fuel demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 16% at 7:05 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX ended 0.41% lower at 16,798.33 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.19% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.38%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO has cut its budget and production target for a proposed Nevada mine amidst growing concern of a global supply glut for the white metal, a key ingredient used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Enbridge ENB.TO said on Tuesday it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 steel supports along its underwater Line 5 pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Torex Gold Resources INC TXG.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating and price target of C$20.50

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$330 from C$335

Trisura Group Ltd TSU.TO: BMO raises target price to C$34 from C$32

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1529; fell 0.23% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.47; fell 1.43% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.08; fell 1.62% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0800 (Approx.) Build permits R number for Aug: Prior 1.419 mln

0800 (Approx.) Build permits R change mm for Aug: Prior 7.7%

1000 New home sales-units for Aug: Expected 0.660 mln; Prior 0.635 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Aug: Expected 3.5%; Prior -12.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.