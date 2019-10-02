TSX futures slip on global growth fears

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main equity index fell on Wednesday after a weak U.S. manufacturing report added to global growth worries.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity in the United States tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as trade tensions weighed on exports.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 1.27 percent lower to 16,447.66 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.61% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.7%. .N

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO lowered its spending forecast for the year and said it will raise its quarterly dividend, as the company focuses on giving more money back to shareholders.

Gambling group Flutter Entertainment FLTRE.I is merging with Nasdaq- and Toronto-listed Stars Group Inc TSGI.TO in an all-share deal that will create one of the world's largest online betting and gaming operators, the companies said.

Canadian National Railway CNR.TO: Scotiabank cuts rating to "sector perform" from "sector outperform"

Air Canada AC.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$57 from C$55

Freehold Royalties FRU.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1487; rose 0.12 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $53.72; rose 0.19 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.75; fell 0.24 percent O/R

0815 (approx.) ADP national employment for Sep: Expected 140,000; Prior 195,000

0945 ISM-New York Index for Sep: Prior 879.0

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Sep: Prior 50.3

($1 = C$1.32)

