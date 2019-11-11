TSX futures slip as trade deal concerns hit oil

November 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock fell on Monday as oil prices slipped after comments from President Donald Trump tempered expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal.

Trump said on Saturday that the trade talks were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.43% to 16,877.42 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.4%. .N

TC Energy's TRP.TO Keystone oil pipeline has returned to service following the approval of their repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Nov. 10.

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$12 from C$11

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: RBC raises target price to C$43 from C$40

Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO: Scotiabank cuts rating to "sector perform" from "sector outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1465.3; +0.16% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.52; -1.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.87; -1.02% O/R

($1 = C$1.32)

